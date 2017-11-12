Turkish Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli announced on Saturday that Turkey had completed the purchase of the S-400 air-defence system from Russia and hab been working with France and Italy to develop an anti-ballistic missile.

The S-400 is Russia’s most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system and can carry three types of missiles capable of destroying targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

It can track and engage up to 300 targets at a time and has an altitude ceiling of 27 kilometers (17 miles).

It is not immediately known how many missiles Turkey will get from Russia

"In addition to the S-400, Turkey also made preliminary agreements with the Eurosam countries to develop, produce and use the air defense system in order to improve its long-term domestic national capacity," Canikli told reporters in the Black Sea province of Giresun.

"We especially aim to have our own technology," the minister added.

In recent years, Turkey has sought to build its domestic defense industry to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

On Wednesday, a letter of intent was signed between Turkey, France and Italy to develop an anti-ballistic missile.

Under the pact, Turkey’s defense industry and the Franco-Italian consortium will work together to determine needs and priorities for the potential joint production of a SAMP-T anti-ballistic missile system.

Along with Canikli, French Defense Minister Florence Parly and Italian Defense Minister Robert Pinotti attended the signing ceremony.

Western governments have expressed concern over the missile agreement between Moscow and Ankara as it cannot be integrated into the NATO system.

In reply, Turkey has said that NATO ally nations had not presented a "financially effective" offer on alternative missile defence systems.

Ankara repeatedly stated that it aims to protect its airspace and counter threats beyond its borders as conflict rages on in neighbouring Iraq and Syria and doesn't want to be dependent on foreign weapons in the defence industry.