POLITICS
2 MIN READ
World's last male northern white rhino faces poaching threat
The 44-year-old rhino, Sudan, and his last two female companions are unable to breed naturally because of issues that include old age, casting the fate of the species even more into doubt.
World's last male northern white rhino faces poaching threat
Wildlife ranger Zachariah Mutai takes care of Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county in Kenya. July 28, 2017 / AP
November 12, 2017

Kenya is home to the world's last remaining northern white rhino, Sudan. 

But at 44 years old, it is feared he won't live much longer, throwing the future of the White Rhinos into question. 

Sudan lives at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy, protected by guards around the clock, with two females, Najin and Fatu.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston reports from Kenya. 

Poaching on the rise

Poachers have killed more than 7,100 rhinos in Africa over the past decade for their horns.

Rhino poaching has increased in recent years in Namibia, which has one of Africa's biggest populations of the critically endangered black rhino. 

Neighbouring South Africa is home to most of the continent's rhinos, including the more numerous white rhino species.

Rhinos have been heavily poached to meet demand for their horns in parts of Asia. 

Some consumers believe rhino horn can cure illnesses if ingested in powder form, although there is no evidence that the horn, made of the same substance as human fingernails, has any medicinal value. 

Rhino horn is also seen by some buyers as a symbol of status and wealth.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us