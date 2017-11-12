WORLD
Healing civil war wounds with art in Lebanon
Lebanese artist Zena El Khalil is taking a unique approach to help people heal from the sufferings of the civil war that raged from 1975 to 1990.
More than 17,000 people disappeared during Lebanon's civil war. / AP
November 12, 2017

The Labenese civil war ended more than 25 years ago but many people still suffer from the impact of the conflict that raged from 1975 t0n1990.

Now, Lebanese artist Zena El Khalil has taken upon herself to help people heal by taking a unique approach.

She wants to use her Sacred Catastrophe: Healing Lebanon exhibition to help transform the negative energy left by the violent through a series of healing ceremonies.

"The exhibition is trying to plant the seeds of dialogue for reconciliation and healing," says Khalil.

TRT World’s Francis Collings takes a look.

SOURCE:TRT World
