Scientists turn to 'carbon-sucking' technology as emissions rise
Scientists are turning to riskier solutions, such as dimming the world’s sunshine, or dumping iron into the oceans to soak up carbon as part of a climate-engineering push to cool the planet.
Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels and industry, the bulk of man-made greenhouse gases, were on track to gain two percent in 2017 from 2016 levels to a record high of about 37 billion tonnes. (File photo) / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 13, 2017

Scientists are sucking carbon dioxide from the air with giant fans and preparing to release chemicals from a balloon to dim the sun’s rays as part of a climate-engineering push to cool the planet.

Backers say the risky, often expensive projects are urgently needed to find ways of meeting the goals of the Paris climate deal to curb global warming that researchers blame for causing more heatwaves, downpours and rising sea levels.

The United Nations says the targets are way off track and will not be met simply by reducing emissions for example from factories or cars – particularly after US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the 2015 pact.

They are pushing for other ways to keep temperatures down.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more from Norfolk.

