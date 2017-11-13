The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured the second largest oil field in Syria on Monday as they continued to oust the last remaining pockets of Daesh militants from the eastern Deir Ezzor province.

The SDF has been making progress against Daesh in Syria as the militant group continues to lose ground in the east of the country.

Having captured the towns of Abriha and Al Busayrah on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river on Sunday, the SDF later advanced southwards on Shahil village some 35 kilometres southeast of Deir Ezzor city.

The advance brought the Al Tenek oil field under SDF control. The area includes the Al Omar and Jafra wells, together comprising Syria’s second largest oil resource.

Koniko, the largest oil field in Syria, was captured by the SDF in September when they started their US-backed offensive on Deir Ezzor.

The SDF now controls the entire eastern flank of the Euphrates in Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.

Approximately a quarter of the country falls under SDF control.

Bashar al Assad’s regime forces have also been fighting Daesh in Deir Ezzor, having pushed the militants back into their last stronghold in the country along the Iraqi border.

Although the regime forces now control Deir Ezzor city, the country’s largest oil fields are found in the countryside to the city’s east, which is SDF-controlled territory.

The US considers the SDF, which is largely made up of militants from the PKK-linked YPG, to be an ally in the ground assault against Daesh.

Washington’s alliance with the YPG, however, has put it at odds with NATO ally Turkey, which for over three decades has suffered from an armed campaign at the hands of the PKK, primarily in its southeastern provinces.

Both Turkey and the US, as well as the EU, consider the PKK to be a terrorist organisation.