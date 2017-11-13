WORLD
2 MIN READ
US air strikes kill 40 militants in Somalia
The Pentagon spokesman says 40 Al Shabab and Daesh affiliated militants were killed by US Africa Command strikes that began late last week. The strikes come after the two deadly terrorist attacks that killed 385 people last month.
US air strikes kill 40 militants in Somalia
Security troops walk past burning cars after a fatal car bomb attack claimed by Al-Shabab on a restaurant in Mogadishu earlier in May / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 13, 2017

The Pentagon said on Monday that US forces had killed 40 Al Shabab and Daesh fighters in a series of strikes on Somalia that began late last week.

The US military has launched five strikes since Thursday on militant positions in the Horn of Africa country, killing 36 members of the Al Qaeda affiliated AL Shabab group and four from Daesh group, said Colonel Rob Manning, a spokesman.

“In coordination with the federal government of Somalia, US forces conducted five airstrikes in Somalia against Al Shabab and ISIS (Daesh) , from November 9 to the 12th, removing more than 40 terrorists from the battlefield,” Manning said.

The strikes were carried out by the US Africa Command, and followed two devastating attacks attributed to the militants in Mogadishu that left about 385 people dead last month.

The surge in US operations came after President Donald Trump in March loosened the constraints on the US military to take actions against alleged terrorists when they judge it is needed, without seeking specific White House approval.

A pair of US drone strikes that killed several militants on November 3 marked the first time American forces hit Daesh group fighters in Somalia.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us