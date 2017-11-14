WORLD
2 MIN READ
KRG says it will respect Iraqi court ruling against secession
Kurds in northern Iraq voted overwhelmingly for administrative independence in a referendum in September, defying the central government in Baghdad. Iraq's supreme court ruled that no Iraqi province could secede.
KRG says it will respect Iraqi court ruling against secession
A September 25 referendum in Iraq's semi-autonomous region saw overwhelming support for administrative independence. However the KRG says it accepts a court ruling that says no province may secede from Iraq. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2017

Iraqi Kurdish authorities said on Tuesday they would accept a court decision prohibiting the region from seceding, signalling a new phase in efforts to restart stalled negotiations over its future.

Kurds in northern Iraq voted overwhelmingly for administrative independence in a referendum in September, defying the central government in Baghdad – which had ruled the ballot illegal.

Neighbouring Turkey and Iran, which have their own Kurdish communities, also condemned the ballot.

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said on Tuesday it would respect the November 6 ruling by the Supreme Federal Court, which declared that no Iraqi province could secede.

"We believe that this decision must become a basis for starting an inclusive national dialogue between (Kurdish authorities in) Erbil and Baghdad to resolve all disputes," the KRG said in a statement.

Concession to central government

The concession marks the KRG's latest attempt to revive negotiations with central government, which imposed retaliatory measures, following the referendum.

They included an offensive by Iraqi government forces and the Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces (Hashd al Shaabi) last month to wrest back control from the KRG of the oil city of Kirkuk and other disputed territories.

Iraqi PM Haider al Abadi had previously urged the northern semi-autonomous administration to abide by the court's decision.

The court is responsible for settling disputes between Iraq’s central government and the country's regions and provinces. Its decisions cannot be appealed, though it has no mechanism to enforce its ruling in the KRG-administered region. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us