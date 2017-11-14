WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen's war victims lament partially-lifted blockade
A week-long closure ordered by the Saudi-led coalition has been relaxed with the reopening of some airports and border crossings in Yemen but many stuck inside miss on aid and essential medicines.
Yemen's war victims lament partially-lifted blockade
Aid agencies warned of famine and a health catastrophe if other entry points and ports stay shut.
November 14, 2017

A week-long closure ordered by the Saudi-led coalition has been relaxed with the reopening of some airports and border crossings in Yemen.

The coalition has reopened entry points but only in areas controlled by forces allied to the government.

The blockade that came after Yemen's Houthi rebel forces fired a missile at Riyadh on November 4, left desperately needed aid stuck outside Yemen, and Yemenis needing treatment stuck inside.

One such victim is Fareed, who was hit by a shrapnel, a year ago. 

"He was going to travel, we had prepared the papers and talked about it, but now, after the closing of the borders we don't know where to go. It's not possible for us to leave from any place, in order to arrive in Egypt," said Fareed's sister Samia al Breihi.

World's worst humanitarian crisis

The UN has called Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis and the war between government-allied forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and Iranian-allied Houthi rebels, continues unrestrained.

According to official data, the conflict has killed more than 10,000 people and across the country families like Fareed's are struggling to get by.

"It's a violation against the rights of the people of Yemen. We are calling on the leadership of the Arab coalition to open these border crossings, especially for civilians, for foodstuffs, for medical supplies to pass through," said Noureldeeen al Mansouri, a rights activist.

Humanitarian groups have warned that tightening the blockade on Yemen could take millions closer to starvation.

TRT World'sAbubakr Al-Shamahi has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us