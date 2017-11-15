Zimbabwe's military seized power late on Tuesday (November 14) targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe while making assurances on national television that the 93-year-old, who has led Zimbabwe for 37 years, was "safe and sound."

It is not clear whether the apparent military action will bring a formal end to Mugabe's rule.

Here is how the outside world is reacting to the situation unfolding in the African country, which could culminate in a violent conflict:

EU calls for peaceful resolution

The European Union called on Wednesday for dialogue in Zimbabwe and a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

"The recent political developments in Zimbabwe, and their spillover, including in relation to the country's security forces, are a matter of concern," said a spokesman for the European Commission, the EU executive.

"We are following the situation closely and we want to underline that the fundamental rights of all citizens need to be respected and the constitutional order and democratic governance needs to be upheld," he added in a statement.

"We call on all relevant players to move from confrontation to dialogue with the aim to a peaceful crisis resolution."

France for respect for constitutional law

France said it was closely following events in Zimbabwe and stressed respect for constitutional law.

"We reiterate our attachment to constitutional law and respect of the legitimate aspirations of the Zimbabwean people," French foreign ministry spokeswoman, Agnes Romatet Espagne said during a daily media briefing.

"We encourage all parties to find a peaceful solution within this framework and without violence."

Britain says situation is fluid

Britain said on Wednesday that the situation in Zimbabwe was fluid and that it was hard to say how it would turn out, appealing for all sides in the former British colony to refrain from violence.

"It's very fluid and it's hard to say exactly how this will turn out," British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said.

"The most important point to make is that everybody wants to see a stable and successful Zimbabwe and I think we are really appealing for everybody to refrain from violence."

Britain Prime Minister Theresa May also called on all sides to show restraint.

"We are monitoring those developments very carefully, the situation is still fluid and we urge restraint on all sides," May said in parliament.

South Africa dispatching envoys to Zimbabwe

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma spoke to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Wednesday, and Mugabe told Zuma that he was confined to his home but that he was fine, the South African presidency said in a statement.

The presidency added that Zuma, in his capacity as chair of the Southern African Development Community, was sending special envoys to Zimbabwe to meet with Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force.