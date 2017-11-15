POLITICS
Ugandan farmers adopt new methods to tackle impacts of climate change
Farmers in Uganda have started to use smart agricultural techniques to mitigate the destructive effects of climate change.
In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015, a Ugandan coffee farmer sprays plants in Kasese, in the foothills of the Rwenzori Mountains near the border with Congo, in western Uganda. / AP
November 15, 2017

Ugandan farmers are using smart agricultural methods to mitigate the effects of climate change on soil and food supply.

This follows a dry spell in the East African country since 2016, which has led to crop failure and has killed livestock. 

"We harvest water just within the locality by using the locally available materials, we dig a pit and divert water ... as it pours, you know it runs from the hills down to the swamps ... so during the drought season we use that very water," said farmer Godfrey Kigoye.

Kiyoge is teaching the technique to his fellow farmers who seek to tackle climate change.

Local authorities also encourage farmers to do their bit to sustain their livelihoods.

"Planting of trees helps in conserving the soil ... and if they plant multi purpose trees they also help in feeding animals. We also encourage them to make organic fertilisers, which are very good for our soils," said John Baptist Malinzi, an agriculture trainer.

TRT World'sHillary Ayesiga who visited farmers in Rakai, Uganda, has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
