A senior member defected to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) on Wednesday from the US-backed SDF, Syrian rebel officials said.

Rebels said Brigadier General Talal Silo handed himself in to the Free Syrian Army (FSA), an adversary of the YPG/PYD-dominated SDF, near Jarablus city, controlled by Turkey backed FSA area.

The officials gave no reason for the move by Silo, who was the SDF spokesman, but it follows months of growing discontent by some Arab tribes with the SDF.

In a Twitter post, the FSA said: “Spokesperson of Syrian Democratic Forces #SDF [PKK/PYD], Colonel Talal Silo, defects from the militia in coordination with #FSA & arrives to #Jarablus, rural Aleppo.”

Ankara considers the PYD/YPG to be the Syrian branch of the PKK, which has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state for several decades claiming thousands of lives.

The PKK is considered to be a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

"Silo was secretly coordinating with commanders from the FSA and when he entered areas under their control he then crossed into Turkish territory," said Ibrahim Al Idlibi, an FSA spokesman.

The US-led coalition said it was "aware of reports of Talal Silo's apparent departure from the SDF, but have no further details on his current status at this time."

SDF has not commented on the development.

Tension within US-backed militants

Many local Arab tribes in areas controlled by the SDF complain they are marginalised in decision making and blame the YPG for discrimination against them, including the forced conscription of their youths.

In 2015, global rights watchdog Amnesty International said YPG in its battles against Daesh committed "war crimes" by displacing thousands and setting entire villages on fire in Syria.

The US State Department had also earlier said that the YPG recruits child soldiers in Syria.

The YPG denies these allegations.

US-backed militias and the Syrian regime have been advancing in separate offensives against Daesh in eastern Syria, piling pressure on a small stretch of remaining territory the group still holds in oil-rich areas near the Iraqi border.