Germany and France promised to limit the use of coal on Wednesday and urged more global action to combat global warming after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 Paris agreement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Emmanuel Macron said that the pact was only a start to reining in a rise in global temperatures, blamed for stoking more heat waves, floods and rising sea levels, and needed to be toughened.

"Climate change is by far the most significant struggle of our times," Merkel told delegates from nearly 200 nations attending a November 16-17 meeting in Bonn on ways of bolstering the Paris accord that aims to end the fossil fuel era this century.

Merkel said Germany needed to reduce its dependence on coal power in order to significantly cut emissions.

Merkel's conservatives are seeking to form a new coalition government that includes the ecologist Greens, who are demanding steep cuts in carbon dioxide emissions by 2020.

"We know that Germany still uses coal to a large extent and coal, especially brown coal, should make a contribution to meet our (emissions reduction) goals," Merkel said.

France to close coal-fired power plants

Macron said France aimed to close down all coal-fired power plants by 2021 as part of action to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Macron, who will host a summit in Paris on December 12 about climate finance, said France would make up for a shortfall in US funding for the climate science research by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

"They will not miss a single euro," he said to applause. US contributions to the IPCC budget have been about $2.36 million a year in recent years.

Trump, who doubts climate change is primarily caused by man-made emissions, said in June that he would promote the coal and fossil fuel industries.

Merkel praised an alliance of US states, cities and companies called "America's Pledge" to compensate for Trump's decision.

Some environmental groups, however, expressed disappointment that Merkel did not set a date for phasing out coal, saying greenhouse gas emissions were harming vulnerable people around the world.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told delegates in Bonn that governments should put a price on carbon emissions and stop making bad bets on fossil fuels.

"Growing carbon markets in Europe and North America, and China's expected announcement of one of the world's largest emissions trading systems, are a good sign," he said.

"But to meet the Paris goals we need at least 50 percent global coverage and a higher price on carbon to drive large-scale climate action," Guterres said.

Boy gets the message across

On Wednesday, world leaders also shared the spotlight with a 12-year-old Pacific islander to drive home a plea for urgent climate action.

"My home, my school, my source of food, water, money was totally destroyed. My life was in chaos," Timoci Naulusala, whose village in Fiji's Tailevu province was hit by a devastating cyclone last year, told hundreds of delegates including some 25 heads of state and government.

"My once beautiful village is now a barren and empty wasteland... Climate change is here to stay unless you do something about it."

The boy received rousing applause before shaking hands with some of the most powerful people in the world and posing for photographs at the 23rd annual round of UN climate talks.