WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump defends Asia trip, vows ‘maximum pressure’ on North Korea
Lauding an almost two week trip to Asia that was long on pomp but - critics say - short on achievements, Trump said he had successfully galvanised opposition to North Korean proliferation.
Trump defends Asia trip, vows ‘maximum pressure’ on North Korea
A portrait of US President George Washington is seen over the shoulder of US President Donald Trump as he speaks about his recent trip to Asia in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, US, November 15, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 15, 2017

US President Donald Trump vowed a global campaign of “maximum pressure” on North Korea Wednesday, warning Pyongyang will not subject the world to “nuclear blackmail.”

 “I made clear that we will not allow this twisted dictatorship to hold the world hostage to nuclear blackmail,” Trump said in a televised statement a day after returning from the marathon trip.

Trump said that he had won a commitment from Chinese leader Xi Jinping to use Beijing’s economic leverage to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

“President Xi recognises that North Korea is a great threat to China,” the US leader said.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports from Washington, DC.

During the 25 minute address, Trump repeatedly reached for a bottle of water and appeared worn by the long journey that took in Hawaii, South Korea, Japan, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Democratic Senator Edward Markey summed up the sentiment of many in his camp in saying that Trump failed to “make meaningful progress” on “critical economic and security issues during his trip to East Asia.”

“Rather than building on the messages in Japan and South Korea on the importance of trilateral unity in the face of the North Korean threat, President Trump tweeted about how hard he has tried to be North Korea’s friend and called Kim Jong Un ‘short and fat,’” he said. 

Trump said the red carpet rolled out for him in Asia showed that “America is back.”

“Everywhere we went, our foreign hosts greeted the American delegation and myself included with incredible warmth and hospitality and most importantly respect.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us