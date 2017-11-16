In the Syrian enclave of Eastern Ghouta, the health system is collapsing.

Aid deliveries are blocked and hundreds of people need urgent medical evacuation.

Doctors are battling a shortage of medical supplies, and are reusing everything from surgical gloves to scalpels. They even administer drugs that have expired.

"We sterilise the majority of our equipment, such as operating gloves, tubes, scalpels, sutures even if they're no longer than one centimetre, and we reuse them," surgeon Mohammed al Omar says.

