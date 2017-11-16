WORLD
Syria's war pushes hospitals to the limit
From reusing sterilised surgical gloves to saving snippets of sutures, doctors in Eastern Ghouta are improvising to save lives amid a health crisis in Syria because of the war.
A man receives treatment inside the dialysis centre in the rebel-held town of Douma, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus, Syria, March 15, 2017. / Reuters
November 16, 2017

In the Syrian enclave of Eastern Ghouta, the health system is collapsing.

Aid deliveries are blocked and hundreds of people need urgent medical evacuation.

Doctors are battling a shortage of medical supplies, and are reusing everything from surgical gloves to scalpels. They even administer drugs that have expired.

"We sterilise the majority of our equipment, such as operating gloves, tubes, scalpels, sutures even if they're no longer than one centimetre, and we reuse them," surgeon Mohammed al Omar says.

TRT World's Mark Gay has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
