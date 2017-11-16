A Human Rights Watch (HRW) report has outlined the Myanmar army's sexual violence against Rohingya women during and before its operations against rebels in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Sexual violence was "being commanded, orchestrated and perpetrated by the Armed Forces of Myanmar," Pramila Patten, the UN special envoy on sexual violence in conflict, said earlier this week.

The United Nations has denounced the violence as ethnic cleansing. The Myanmar government has denied allegations.

Myanmar's army on Monday released a report denying all allegations of rape and killings by security forces, days after replacing the general in charge of the operation that drove more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh.

HRW spoke to 52 Rohingya women and girls who fled to Bangladesh, 29 of whom said they had been raped. All but one of the rapes were gang rapes, HRW said.

"Rape has been a prominent and devastating feature of the Burmese military's campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya," said Skye Wheeler, a women's rights emergencies researcher at Human Rights Watch and the author of the report.

"The Burmese military's barbaric acts of violence have left countless women and girls brutally harmed and traumatized," she said in a statement.

HRW called on the UN Security Council to impose an arms embargo on Myanmar and targeted sanctions against military leaders responsible for human rights violations, including sexual violence.

The 15-member council last week urged the Myanmar government to "ensure no further excessive use of military force in Rakhine state." The Council asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report back in 30 days on the situation.

Myanmar said the military clearance operation was necessary for national security after Rohingya militants attacked 30 security posts and an army base in Rakhine state on August 25.

Myanmar refuses entry to a UN panel that was tasked with investigating allegations of abuses after a smaller military counteroffensive launched in October 2016.