Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson diagnosed with Parkinson's disease
Jackson, who has been a leader of the US civil rights movement since the mid-1960s, said he planned to advocate to find a cure for the disease which afflicts 7 to 10 million people worldwide.
"My family and I began to notice changes about three years ago. After a battery of tests, my physicians identified the issue as Parkinson's disease, a disease that bested my father," Jackson said in a statement. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 17, 2017

US civil rights activist Jesse Jackson announced on Friday  that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, an ailment that constrains movement and gets progressively worse with time.

In a statement issued by the Chicago-based Rainbow Push Coalition which he founded, the 76-year-old minister said he reluctantly sought medical attention after his ability to move and perform routine tasks became increasingly difficult over a three-year period. 

Jackson has been a leader of the US civil rights movement since the mid-1960s and was with Martin Luther King when he was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968. 

Parkinson's disease occurs when certain nerve cells break down and reduce the amount of the chemical, dopamine, that sends signals to the part of the brain that controls movement, according to Webmd.com. But the disease progresses slowly, and treatments can slow it down even more, it said.

Jackson said he planned to advocate to find a cure for the disease, which he said "bested my father," strikes 60,000 Americans a year and afflicts 7 to 10 million people worldwide. He also said he is writing his memoir.

