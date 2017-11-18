Throughout the Syrian conflict, a number of hospitals have been targeted in air strikes and more recently, most of these hospitals were in southern Idlib.

Idlib is central to the Astana Agreement to establish de-escalation zones in Syria.

Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to it, and Ankara says the agreement may allow more charity organisations to deliver aid to the millions who are in need.

TRT World'sAhmed Al Burai visited one of the new hospitals being established in the province and filed this exclusive report.