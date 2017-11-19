WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands of Srebrenica massacre victims still unidentified
As former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic awaits verdict in a trial over 1995 massacre of Muslim men and boys, DNA tests are now being run on the remains of victims to identify them for their families.
Remains of two bodies and pieces of clothing lie in a field at a suspected mass grave site in the village of Konjevic Polje, about 20km, north west of Srebrenica. / AP Archive
November 19, 2017

The International Criminal Tribunal is set to decide on Wednesday the fate of Ratko Mladic, former commander of the Bosnian Serb army, over charges of ordering killings of thousands of Muslims in Srebrenica in 1995.

Mladic went on trial in 2011, charged with genocide and war crimes during the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina. 

More than 97,000 people were killed, and at least 8,000 people are still missing. 

DNA testing is now the only way to identify the remains of victims discovered in recent years. 

TRT World's Soraya Lennie travelled to Tuzla in Bosnia to find out more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
