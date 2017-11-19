The International Criminal Tribunal is set to decide on Wednesday the fate of Ratko Mladic, former commander of the Bosnian Serb army, over charges of ordering killings of thousands of Muslims in Srebrenica in 1995.

Mladic went on trial in 2011, charged with genocide and war crimes during the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

More than 97,000 people were killed, and at least 8,000 people are still missing.

DNA testing is now the only way to identify the remains of victims discovered in recent years.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie travelled to Tuzla in Bosnia to find out more.