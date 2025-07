A Hebron craft centre in the occupied West Bank, Palestine is giving deaf women the opportunity to better earn a living and integrate into society.

In Hebron, around 800 Jewish settlers live among 30,000 Palestinians in the parts of the ancient city that are under Israeli control.

Driven by ideology, they claim a biblical right to Hebron, where tension between Israelis and Palestinians often spills into violence.

TRT World's Ahmed al Burai has more.