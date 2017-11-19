WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tusk says "Kremlin plan" behind Poland tensions with Ukraine and EU
Relations between Poland's governing conservative party PiS and the EU Council President have been tense over court reforms.
Tusk says "Kremlin plan" behind Poland tensions with Ukraine and EU
Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo (R) greets European Council President Donald Tusk at the Prime Minister's Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland September 13, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 19, 2017

European Council President Donald Tusk on Sunday questioned whether tensions between Poland's rightwing government with Ukraine and the EU is a "Kremlin plan."

Poland's governing conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party is increasingly at odds with Brussels because of its controversial court reforms, large-scale logging in a primeval forest and refusal to welcome migrants.

"Alarm!" warned Tusk, a former liberal prime minister of Poland, on his personal Twitter account.

"Intense dispute with Ukraine, isolation within the European Union, departure from the rule of law and judicial independence, attack on the non-governmental sector and free media - is this PiS strategy or the Kremlin's plan? Too similar to sleep peacefully," he said in Polish.

Relations between PiS and Tusk have been so tense that Poland was the only country to vote against his re-election as EU president in March.

Polish PM Beata Szydlo accused the PiS rival of attacking the country.

"(Donald Tusk as European Council President) has done nothing for Poland," she said on Twitter.

"Today, by using his position to attack the Polish government, he's attacking Poland."

Relations between Warsaw and Kiev had strengthened following the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014 because of security concerns.

But ties became strained after the Polish parliament last year reopened a dispute over the World War II massacre of 100,000 Poles by Ukrainian nationalists, officially recognising it as a genocide.

Warsaw also accuses Kiev of preventing the exhumation of Polish victims killed in Ukraine during the war.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us