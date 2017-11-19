WORLD
Distress calls bring hope to Argentina's search for missing submarine
A storm on Sunday complicated the search for the navy submarine missing in the South Atlantic with 44 crew members, but relatives are hopeful that their loved ones will be found alive.
US airplanes carrying subsurface search specialists arrived in Argentina to help hunt for the ARA San Juan, which was 432 km (268 miles) off Argentina's coast when its location was last known early on Wednesday. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 19, 2017

Argentina's navy has detected signals which it believes could be coming from its missing submarine. Officials say the signals could be a sign those inside are trying to re-establish contact.

The San Juan went missing on Wednesday with 44 crew members on board after departing from Ushuaia, near the southernmost tip of South America.

Relatives of the missing crew are anxiously awaiting news of their plight at the naval base in Bueno Aires as the signals at sea have raised hopes that their loved ones could be found alive.

TRT World's Ben Tornquist reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
