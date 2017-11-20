The welfare of children is in the spotlight on Monday as the UN marks Universal Children’s Day.

The Rohingya refugee crisis is one example where children are particularly vulnerable.

An estimated 1,400 Rohingya children are sole providers for their families in crowded refugee camps along the Bangladesh border.

One in 12 children around the world live in worse conditions than those of their parents, according to a UNICEF report.

One such child is Tahera Begum who lives in a Bangladesh refugee camp. Although she is only 10 years old, she has no other choice but to serve as the head of her household.

“I wake up in the morning and go to the hills to collect firewood, and then I go to fetch water ... I live with my ill parents and four other siblings. I also sell wood at the bazaar for money,” says Tahera.

TRT World ’s Caitlin McGee reports.