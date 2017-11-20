Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic, once Europe's most-wanted man, is now awaiting a verdict for alleged genocide and crimes against humanity.

On Wednesday, UN war crimes judges will hand down a verdict.

He is accused of ordering the killing of 8,000 unarmed Muslim men and boys after the capture of the town of Srebrenica, and of raining artillery on civilians during the siege of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo.

But while some consider Mladic a brutal war criminal, others see him as a hero.

From Belgrade, TRT World'sSoraya Lennie found out why.