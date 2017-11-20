WORLD
Life returns to normal in Syria's Idlib after Turkish operation
Turkey's primary objective is to maintain order along its border but it also wants to stop the PKK-linked YPG from expanding its activities.
Turkish Armed Forces can be seen in this undated file photo. / Reuters
November 20, 2017

Eastern Ghouta is now also one of the de-escalation zones in Syria, under the Astana deal.

The Astana talks are brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran. In mid-September, the three countries agreed to post observers on the edge of a de-escalation zone in northern Syria's Idlib region.

The talks do not include every group fighting in Syria. Among those excluded are Daesh and the PYD, which Turkey considers the Syrian arm of the PKK, labelled a terrorist group by Turkey, the EU and the US.

TRT World'sAhmed al Burai has been there and filed this exclusive report on how people feel about the agreement.

SOURCE:TRT World
