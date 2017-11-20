Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in last month's repeat presidential vote. Chief Justice David Maraga said the court dismissed two legal challenges to the vote in a unanimous decision by six judges.

"The court has unanimously determined that the petitions are not merited. As a consequence, the presidential election of 26 October is hereby upheld as is the election of the third respondent," said Chief Justice David Maraga, referring to Kenyatta.

The ruling paves the way for Kenyatta to be sworn in on November 28, bringing to a close what has been a divisive and bloody election process.

Former lawmaker and businessman John Harun Mwau submitted one petition challenging the vote, while another was filed jointly by Njonjo Mue, a human rights and judicial expert, and Khelef Khalifa, director of Muslims for Human Rights.

TRT World spoke to John-Allan Namu in Nairobi for the latest.

An annulled election

Opposition leader Raila Odinga won an unprecedented court victory overturning the result of the original August 8 poll after claims hackers broke into the electoral commission database and manipulated the results.

Maraga had in September annulled an August 8 election due to "irregularities and illegalities," in a historic decision hailed across the globe as an opportunity to deepen Kenyan democracy.

Although Kenyatta obtained 98 percent of votes cast last month, voter turnout was only 39 percent, down from 79 percent in August, after the opposition boycotted the new election saying the election commission had not instituted wide-ranging reforms necessary for a free and fair vote.

The opposition has since called for demonstrations, economic boycotts of certain companies and a campaign of civil disobedience.

Police said on Sunday at least four people were killed overnight in a Nairobi slum that is a stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Odinga accused the government of being behind the killings, which followed at least five deaths on Friday as police tried to disperse opposition supporters.

In several areas of the capital, riots broke out on Sunday in response to the deaths, as residents lit cars and buses on fire and police responded with tear gas.