Clashes kill six people in eastern DR Congo
At least six people, including two soldiers, died during clashes between the Congolese army and so-called Mai-Mai armed groups in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.
In this May 17, 2012 file photo, a Congolese government army soldier displays a mortar round after his unit returned from fighting against rebel forces, in Kinyamahura, Democratic Republic of Congo. (File photo) / AP
November 20, 2017

Six people, including two soldiers, died Sunday in clashes between the army and militiamen in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the Congolese army said on Monday.

An army position was attacked by two so-called Mai-Mai armed groups near the town of Beni in North Kivu province, it said.

"We routed the Mai-Mai who attacked our position in Bulambo Isale. The death toll is four Mai Mai dead and four wounded. Two members of the national armed forces died in combat." a regional spokesperson for the military, Lieutenant Jules Tshikudi, told AFP.

"At the moment, the situation is under the army's control," Tshikudi said.

Since the beginning of 2017, Mai-Mai militias have regularly attacked Congolese army positions in the region and in neighbouring South Kivu.

Violence in DR Congo

The assault was probably carried out by two Mai-Mai groups, the Mazembe and Malaika, who say they are defending the Nande community, according to sources.

Armed Congolese groups and foreign forces control swathes of territory in North Kivu province and fighting is relatively common.

The Mai-Mai became prominent as armed community militias during the Second Congo War (1998-2003).

They teamed up with the Kinshasa government to battle invading troops, notably from Rwanda as well as foreign rebels. Some Mai-Mai forces never gave up the weapons they got from the regime.

SOURCE:AFP
