Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Monday categorically denied accusations that the Lebanese group is sending weapons to Yemen or that it was responsible for an intercepted ballistic missile fired by Houthi rebels there at the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

In a televised address, Nasrallah said Hezbollah was not linked to the Houthis who control Yemen's capital and much of Yemen's north.

“I confirm to them, no ballistic missiles, no advanced weapons, and no guns ... we did not send weapons to Yemen,” or Bahrain, or Kuwait, or Iraq, he said.

Hezbollah had however sent arms to Palestinian territories, including anti-tank missiles, Nasrallah said. “I take pride in that. And in Syria there are the weapons we are fighting with,” he said.

Nasrallah also urged followers to listen to recent comments by Israeli officials which he said pointed to ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

An Israeli cabinet minister said this week that Israel has had covert contacts with Riyadh amid common concerns over Iran, a first disclosure by a senior official from either country of long-rumoured secret dealings.

Nasrallah also heaped criticism on Arab states that accused Hezbollah of terrorism at an emergency Arab League meeting on Sunday. He called the charge “trivial and ridiculous”, asking why Arab states were silent about what he described as the destructive war a Saudi-led coalition has waged in Yemen.

Regional tensions have risen in recent weeks between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Arab League foreign ministers held an emergency meeting on Sunday at the request of Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to confront Iran and Hezbollah over their role in the region.