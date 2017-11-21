BIZTECH
US sues AT&T to stop it from buying Time Warner
US Justice Department sues to block AT&T's $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner on antitrust grounds. Meanwhile, AT&T says demands of divesting CNN is out of question and it's ready for court fight.
AT&T said DOJ lawsuit is a radical and inexplicable departure from decades of antitrust precedent. / Reuters
November 21, 2017

The US government on Monday filed suit to block AT&T's merger with Time Warner, setting up the biggest antitrust court clash in decades over the $85 billion tie-up.

The deal announced more than a year ago would merge vast content of Time Warner units like premium cable channel HBO and news channel CNN with the massive internet and pay TV delivery networks of AT&T.

"This merger would greatly harm American consumers. It would mean higher monthly television bills and fewer of the new, emerging innovative options that consumers are beginning to enjoy," said Makan Delrahim, head of the Justice Department's antitrust division.

Delrahim said AT&T with its DirecTV satellite operations and Time Warner's content "would have the incentive and ability to charge more for Time Warner's popular networks and take other actions to discourage future competitors from entering the marketplace altogether."

Criticism of the deal

Critics of the deal have said it would give too much power over the media industry to a single firm and enable AT&T to withhold key content from rivals or raise prices.

AT&T said its plans to challenge the government's lawsuit, arguing that it was seeking a "vertical" merger without competitive overlap which should be approved based on legal precedent.

"Today's DOJ lawsuit is a radical and inexplicable departure from decades of antitrust precedent," AT&T general counsel David McAfee said.

"Vertical mergers like this one are routinely approved because they benefit consumers without removing any competitor from the market. We see no legitimate reason for our merger to be treated differently."

McAfee added: "We are confident that the court will reject the government's claims and permit this merger under longstanding legal precedent."

AT&T rules out sale of CNN

The deal has also stirred up political concerns. 

Reports earlier this month said the government was prepared to approve the deal if AT&T would divest CNN, which has been a frequent target of President Donald Trump, who has attacked the network as "fake news."

During the election campaign, Trump vowed to block the merger that would have some 142 million subscribers and a vast catalog of television, film and sports content.

"As an example of the power structure I'm fighting, AT&T is buying Time Warner, and thus CNN, a deal we will not approve in my administration because it's too much concentration of power in the hands of too few," Trump said in a speech soon after the merger was announced.

Last week, AT&T chairman and chief executive Randall Stephenson said his firm is prepared for a court fight, while ruling out a sale of CNN or other content providers.

Stephenson said he would have preferred a negotiated settlement with the Justice Department, but that any deal would not involve the divesting of CNN or the HBO premium video channel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
