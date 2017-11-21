CULTURE
Branagh, Friel among winners at International Emmy Awards
Actors Kenneth Branagh and Anna Friel are among the big winners. This year's nominees represented 18 countries, including Turkey.
Kenneth Branagh attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in New York. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 21, 2017

Kenneth Branagh won the International Emmy for Best Actor, while Anna Friel won the Best Actress trophy at the 2017 International Emmy Awards gala on Monday night in New York.

Branagh and Friel were among 11 winning performers and programs spanning eight countries: Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Norway, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The awards are presented annually by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which represents more than 60 countries and 500 companies from all sectors of TV, including internet and mobile technology.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan spoke to actor Kenneth Branagh in New York.

Branagh won for his role as Swedish detective Kurt Wallander in the popular BBC drama series "Wallander," which has won an American following on public television's "Masterpiece."

Friel was awarded for her performance as Sergeant Marcella Backland in the British series "Marcella" (which is available on Netflix).

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports from New York.

The other winners include:

Arts: "Hip-Hop Evolution" (Canada).

Comedy: "Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle" (United Kingdom).

Documentary: "EXODUS: Our Journey to Europe" (United Kingdom).

Drama Series: "Mammon II" (Norway).

Non-English Language US Primetime Program: "Sr. Avila" (carried on HBO Latin America).

Non-Scripted Entertainment: "Sorry Voor Alles" ("Sorry About That"), (Belgium).

Short-Form Series: "The Braun Family" (Germany).

Telenovela: "Kara Sevda" ("Endless Love"), (Turkey).

TV Movie or Miniseries: "Don't Leave Me" (France).

In addition, the Emmy Directorate Award was presented to Emilio Azcarraga Jean, head of Grupo Televisa, the world's largest Spanish-language content provider as well as Mexico's largest broadcaster and pay-TV provider.

The evening was hosted by Iranian-American comedian-actor Maz Jobrani.

SOURCE:AP
