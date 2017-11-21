WORLD
1 MIN READ
Around 1M Yemeni public employees not paid for a year
The government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, backed by Shia Houthi rebels are using public employee salaries as a bargaining chip in the ongoing dispute.
Around 1M Yemeni public employees not paid for a year
Children protest against the Saudi-led coalition outside the UN offices in Sanaa, Yemen November 20, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 21, 2017

In Yemen, more than one million public employees have not been paid for over a year, with  some 6.9 million people are dependent on these salaries.  This issue has just worsened the country's humanitarian crisis.

The Saudi-backed Hadi government moved the central bank from Houthi rebel-controlled Sanaa to Aden in September 2016, accusing the Houthis of stealing money for their fighters.

But since late July 2016, the Central Bank of Yemen has suspended public budget expenditures and domestic debt service.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter explains how these salaries have become bargaining chips in the on-going conflict.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us