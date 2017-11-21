Qatar is all set to host the football World Cup 2022 as the organisers have set the goal of finishing construction for all new facilities by 2020.

Although there has been visible progress, recent months have posed challenges for Doha, which has faced criticism for the alleged human rights violations of migrant labourers.

The current political crisis gripping Qatar following accusations from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt seem to have contributed to the difficulties of the tiny Gulf state.

TRT World 's Semra Hunter reports.

Doha urges Gulf neighbours to let nationals attend event

Qatar is urging the four countries imposing a diplomatic and trade boycott against it to allow their nationals to attend the World Cup in Doha in 2022, a senior Qatari organiser said on Monday.

"We separate politics from sports," Hassan al Thawadi, secretary general at Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, told reporters in Doha.

The committee is responsible for planning and operations for the tournament.

"We hope that the blockading nations see reason in this matter and allow for their people to be able to participate in this once in a lifetime opportunity."

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic, transport and trade ties with Qatar in June, accusing it of financing terrorism. Doha denies the charges.