Hague to hand down verdict on ex- Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic
Ratko Mladic is accused of committing war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity during Bosnia's 1992-1995 war.
Bosnian Serb wartime general Ratko Mladic in Belgrade, Serbia, May 1993. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 21, 2017

In July 1995, Bosnian-Serb general Ratko Mladic's forces executed some 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys during Bosnia's civil war.

International courts deemed it a genocide, and the atrocity was the worst in Europe since World War II. 

Mladic, will now hear his verdict from a UN war crimes court on Wednesday.

He faced 11 counts of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, in a marathon trial that began back in 2011.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie reports.

Ground-breaking tribunal

Mladic's trial is the last to end at the ground-breaking tribunal before it closes down by the end of the year. 

The court last year convicted his political master, former Bosnian Serb President Radovan Karadzic, on near-identical charges and sentenced him to 40 years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
