TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says Turkey will develop nuclear energy
Nuclear energy will reduce Turkey's dependency on foreign energy sources and fuel the nation's growth, says President Erdogan.
Erdogan says Turkey will develop nuclear energy
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech for the varied electricity production investments around the country in Ankara, Turkey on November 21, 2017. (Photo AA) / AA
November 21, 2017

Turkey’s president on Tuesday expressed the country’s determination to press ahead with the country’s nuclear energy program despite any naysayers.

“Turkey will build nuclear energy plants whether it bothers anyone or not,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told during a mass inauguration ceremony of energy sector investments in the capital Ankara.

Using nuclear energy will reduce Turkey’s dependency on outside energy sources, and will also support sustainable growth, Erdogan added.

Turkey currently plans to build three nuclear power plants, including Akkuyu in Turkey’s southern province of Mersin, set to start construction in early 2018 and go online in 2023, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak said in his speech at the ceremony. 

Erdogan also said, “The national energy and mining policies are driving force for Turkey to reach its targets in the future.”

The president also said Turkey will not allow anyone to hinder Turkey’s energy investments.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us