Mugabe resigned as president on Tuesday, ending 37 years of rule. He had clung on for a week after an army takeover and expulsion from his ZANU PF party, but quit after parliament began an impeachment process against him.

Reactions from world leader and human rights organisations began pouring in as the news of the Zimbabwean leader's resignation spread.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Robert Mugabe's resignation gave Zimbabwe the chance to forge a new path, free from oppression.

"The resignation of Robert Mugabe provides Zimbabwe with an opportunity to forge a new path free of the oppression that characterised his rule," May said.

"In recent days, we have seen the desire of the Zimbabwean people for free and fair elections and the opportunity to rebuild the country’s economy under a legitimate government."

May added in a statement that Britain, as "Zimbabwe’s oldest friend", would do all it could to support the country.

The 93-year-old Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president a week after the army and his former political allies moved to end an era of rule by a man once feted as a hero who led his country to independence from Britain in 1980.

Nearly four decades later, Mugabe was regarded by many as an autocrat, willing to unleash death squads, rig elections and trash the economy in the relentless pursuit of power.

'Zimbabwe's turning point'

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Mugabe's resignation gave Zimbabwe a turning point to go forward to free and fair elections next year.

"For 37 years they've been languishing under a despot who impoverished their country and what we hope now is that this will be a turning point," said Johnson.

'Zimbabwe deserves better'

Human rights groups are urging Zimbabwe to respect the rule of law as the country shifts into an era without Mugabe.

The people of Zimbabwe deserve better "after more than three decades of violent repression," Amnesty International secretary-general Salil Shetty says in a statement.

Shetty says that during Mugabe's 37 years in power, "tens of thousands of people were tortured, forcibly disappeared or killed. President Mugabe condoned human rights violations, defended criminal actions of his officials and allowed a culture of impunity for grotesque crimes to thrive."

"The people of Zimbabwe deserve better. The next generation of leaders must commit itself to upholding the constitution, living up to Zimbabwe’s international human rights obligations and treating its people with dignity and justice," the human rights group said in a statement.

Some Zimbabweans and observers are watching with concern as Mugabe's long time deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa is poised to be sworn in within the next day.

'Historic moment'

The US Embassy in Zimbabwe says the resignation of Mugabe "marks an historic moment" for the country and congratulates all Zimbabweans who raised their voices.

The new statement says that "whatever short-term arrangements the government may establish, the path forward must lead to free, fair and inclusive elections."

The United States also urges "unwavering respect for the rule of law."

The US in 2003 imposed targeted sanctions, a travel ban and an asset freeze against Mugabe and close associates, citing his government's rights abuses and evidence of electoral fraud.

UN calls to 'maintain calm'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Zimbabweans "to maintain calm and restraint".

UN spokesman Farhan Haq also says any analysis of the developments is up to journalists.

He says that "the secretary-general and his predecessors have made clear that we expect all leaders to listen to their people. That is a cornerstone of every form of government and needs to be followed in every continent and in every nation."