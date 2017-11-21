POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Besiktas draws with Porto to reach Champions League last 16
Istanbul's football club Besiktas came from behind to clinch a place in the Champions League last 16 by drawing with visiting Porto 1-1.
Besiktas draws with Porto to reach Champions League last 16
Besiktas players celebrate after the match against Porto at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey on November 21,2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 21, 2017

Istanbul's football club Besiktas came from behind to clinch a place in the Champions League last 16 by drawing with visiting Porto 1-1 on Tuesday.

Porto defender Felipe stunned the boisterous home fans when he scored inside the first half hour, but his Brazilian compatriot Talisca equalized before the break when Cenk Tosun lifted the ball over Felipe and eluded three defenders to set him up for an easy finish.

Ryan Babel went closest earlier on for Besiktas, forcing a save from Jose Sa, who was still preferred to Iker Casillas in the Porto goal. Babel also hit the crossbar in the second half as the home side pushed harder for the winner.

Besiktas won 3-1 in the reverse fixture in Portugal on Sept. 13.

The point is enough for the Istanbul-based side to top Group G, four points more than Porto with one round of group games remaining.

Contesting Porto for second place in the group, Monaco was hosting German debutant Leipzig later Tuesday.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us