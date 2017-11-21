Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks on Tuesday on the political crisis triggered by his resignation with the Egyptian president who, together with France's leader, is reportedly trying to mediate a solution that would involve rolling back Hariri's resignation.

Hariri, who flew to Cairo from Paris earlier in the day, resigned in a televised message on November 4 from Saudi Arabia, a highly unusual move that raised suspicions he may have been forced to step down by his Saudi patrons as part of Riyadh's escalation against Iran and Tehran's Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

The Shia militant group is a key member of Hariri's ruling coalition and Lebanon's single most dominant force.

A dual Saudi-Lebanese national with vast business interests in the kingdom, Hariri left for Lebanon after his talks with Egypt's Abdel Fattah el Sisi. Back home he is to attend Lebanon's Independence Day celebration on Wednesday.

"Inshallah (God willing), tomorrow's Independence Day in Lebanon will be a feast for all Lebanese," he told reporters after talks and dinner with the Egyptian leader.

The celebrations are traditionally attended by the president, the prime minister and also the parliament speaker - three pillars of Lebanon's political system, with the president traditionally a Maronite Christian, the speaker a Shia and the prime minister a Sunni.

Hariri met with Sisi at the presidential palace in Cairo's upscale Heliopolis district and a cryptic statement by the Lebanese leader's press office later said the two discussed the "latest developments in Lebanon and the region."

Afterward, Hariri said he had a "long conversation" with Sisi that focused on the need to maintain Lebanon's stability and the need to keep the country away from "all regional policies." He did not elaborate and added he would only talk politics once he is back in Lebanon.

Separately, Sisi spoke on the telephone with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, according to an official Egyptian statement.

The two leaders emphasised that preserving Lebanon's national unity and the country's national interests was a top priority, according to the statement.

Hariri goes back home

Hariri, left Cairo for Lebanon after a brief meeting with Egypt's Sisi, Egyptian airport sources said on Tuesday.

Hariri arrived in France on Saturday at the invitation of Macron, who has been trying to calm tensions and avert another proxy conflict in the region, between Saudi-backed and Iranian-backed camps in Lebanon.

After meeting French President Emmanuel Macron, Hariri said he would return in time for Wednesday's celebrations to Lebanon, where he said he would "declare my political stance."

Lebanon has remained in the throes of an unprecedented political crisis since Hariri announced his resignation on November 4 during a televised address from Saudi Arabia, accusing Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of sowing “sedition” in the region and “meddling” in Arab affairs.

He also mentioned an alleged plot to assassinate him.

The Lebanese president has yet to accept Hariri's resignation, who is expected in Beirut on Wednesday for the celebration of National Day.

Saudi Arabia, Hariri’s long-time political patron, is Iran’s arch-foe in the region. Riyadh supports Syria’s armed opposition, while Iran and Hezbollah both support Syria’s Assad regime.