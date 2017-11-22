Life-threatening levels of malnutrition have risen dramatically among Rohingya refugee children who are forced to flee persecution in Myanmar and travel to refugee camps in Bangladesh.

They face squalid conditions in these makeshift camps away from their families.

Other threats are poor sanitation and living conditions, leading to various related diseases.

These children may also become victims of sexual abuse, or be sold into slavery and trafficked.

The UN children's agency says providing nutritious food, proper healthcare and education to those camps has been a growing challenge.

And the situation is getting even worse.

TRT World’s Nick Davies-Jones has more.