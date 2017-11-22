WORLD
Danger lurks in Bangladesh camps for Rohingya children
Rohingya refugee children who are alone in Bangladesh are at risk of an agonising death from malnutrition and also trafficking, slavery and sexual assault.
A young child clutches her younger brother as she looks for her family in the Kutupalong makeshift camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh on October 24, 2017. / Reuters
November 22, 2017

Life-threatening levels of malnutrition have risen dramatically among Rohingya refugee children who are forced to flee persecution in Myanmar and travel to refugee camps in Bangladesh.

They face squalid conditions in these makeshift camps away from their families.

Other threats are poor sanitation and living conditions, leading to various related diseases. 

These children may also become victims of sexual abuse, or be sold into slavery and trafficked. 

The UN children's agency says providing nutritious food, proper healthcare and education to those camps has been a growing challenge.

And the situation is getting even worse. 

TRT World’s Nick Davies-Jones has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
