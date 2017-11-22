WORLD
3 MIN READ
US condemns 'ethnic cleansing' of Myanmar's Rohingya
Myanmar's suffocating controls over its Rohingya population amount to "apartheid", Amnesty International says
US condemns 'ethnic cleansing' of Myanmar's Rohingya
In 2012 communal violence between Rakhine Buddhists and Rohingya Muslims resulted in the deaths of around 100 people and forced tens of thousands of Rohingyas to flee to displacement camps. (AFP Archive) / TRTWorld
November 22, 2017

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday called the Myanmar military operation against the Rohingya population "ethnic cleansing" and said the United States would consider targeted sanctions against those responsible.

Referring to "horrendous atrocities" that have occurred, Tillerson said in a statement, "After a careful and thorough analysis of available facts, it is clear that the situation in northern Rakhine state constitutes ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya."

While a top UN official has described the military actions as a textbook case of "ethnic cleansing," Tillerson left Myanmar after a visit last week without using the label.

His statement made clear the US stance has shifted.

"These abuses by some among the Burmese military, security forces, and local vigilantes have caused tremendous suffering and forced hundreds of thousands of men, women, and children to flee their homes in Burma to seek refuge in Bangladesh," he said.

The United States supports an independent investigation into what happened in Rahkine state and will pursue action through US law, including possible targeted sanctions, he said.

"Those responsible for these atrocities must be held accountable," Tillerson said.

In early November, US lawmakers proposed targeted sanctions and travel restrictions on military officials in Myanmar, also known as Burma.

Human rights monitors have accused Myanmar’s military of atrocities, including mass rape, against the stateless Rohingya during so-called clearance operations following insurgent attacks on 30 police posts and an army base.

Myanmar's two-year-old government, led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, has faced heavy international criticism for its response to the crisis, though it has no control over the generals it has to share power with in the country’s transition to civilian power after decades of military rule. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us