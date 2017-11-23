Serbia should look to the future and the entire region should leave the past behind after the Ratko Mladic's conviction, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

On Wednesday, Mladic was convicted of war crimes and genocide committed during Bosnia and Herzegovina's 1992-95 war.

But some former Yugoslav officers like Uros Cirkovic are finding it hard to move on.

Like his friend and former commander Mladic, both were Yugoslav officers and when the war started in their native Bosnia they joined the Serb side.

He said Mladic's harsh punishment is undeserved.

"Maybe, I say maybe, there may be some guilt but knowing him as officer and man he is not guilty," Cirkovic said.

Critical of tribunal

Many Serbs are critical of the tribunal and the life sentence wasn't a surprise.

"This is the biggest tragedy in the history of justice," said Zivojin Kostic, a Belgrade resident.

But some admit that the burden of having committed war crimes is not easy to live with

"It all affects the mentality of the people, the way that they think today. Everyone feels the consequences of those wars of 1990s," said Ognjen Sosevic, a student.

TRT World'sZoran Kusovac has more from Belgrade.