WORLD
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwean farmers hope for certainty under Mnangagwa government
Villagers say wife of the former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe harassed them for years, forcing them off their farms for personal gain.
Zimbabwean farmers hope for certainty under Mnangagwa government
A group of Zimbabwean villagers who for years resisted efforts by the wife of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to force them off a farm are seen during a meeting at the farm in Mazoe, near the capital Harare, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Now that Mugabe has resigned , the farmers say they are able to move around more freely. / AP
November 23, 2017

For years, a group of Zimbabwean villagers resisted efforts by the wife of former President Robert Mugabe to force them off a farm near the capital, enduring police raids and the demolition of their homes. 

Now that the country's president for 37 years has resigned, the farmers say they are able to move more freely in a blow to Grace Mugabe's efforts to expand her landholdings.

They also say that they feel safe for the first time in years, and they hope that things will change under the incoming president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

TRT World'sBen Said reports from Harare.

Grace Mugabe, whose ambitions to succeed her husband as president triggered a military takeover, has attracted criticism in the past for lavish shopping trips. 

The former first lady set up a school and runs a dairy farm in Mazowe, projects that she said would boost Zimbabwe's devastated economy but were widely seen as an attempt to build a business empire for personal gain. 

Those ambitions are now in question after her 93-year-old husband resigned Tuesday following pressure from the military, parliament and street protesters, ending nearly four decades in power that saw Zimbabwe slide into economic ruin.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us