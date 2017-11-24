WORLD
2 MIN READ
New York's Thanksgiving parade revels on amid tight security
The parade featured balloons, bands, stars and heavy security in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.
New York's Thanksgiving parade revels on amid tight security
The Thanksgiving Day Parade featured balloons, bands, stars and heavy security in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots. / Reuters
November 24, 2017

New York's traditional Thanksgiving Day parade brought huge crowds to the city's streets on Thursday, packing sidewalks from Central Park to Herald Square even as authorities tightened security following recent terror attacks in the city and elsewhere.

As crowds estimated in the millions applauded marching bands, elaborate floats and enormous tethered balloons - bearing the likenesses of Mickey Mouse, SpongeBob SquarePants, the Grinch and other cartoon characters - a huge contingent of thousands of police patrolled the 2.5-mile (four-kilometer) parade route or kept watch from helicopters hovering overhead.

With the festive event coming just weeks after the October 31 truck attack on a bike path in New York that killed eight people -- many of them foreign tourists - the city had noticeably stepped up security for Thursday.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has this report.

Massive dump trucks were parked at intersections, and concrete barriers set in place, to prevent just such an incident. 

Police said aviation units, heavy weapons teams, canine units and observation teams were also deployed in an effort to ensure security.

Parade-goers in New York seemed aware of that history but appeared in a festive mood under sunny but frigid skies, as Americans across the country - and those posted in distant lands - celebrated their annual day devoted to family gatherings and the giving of thanks.

While people in New York were shivering, families gathered in southern California were baking along with their turkeys, with temperatures set to soar past 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius).

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us