Israel threatens Palestinian Bedouins with eviction
Some of the Bedouins have been living in the Jordan Valley before Israel was established in 1948.
A Palestinian Bedouin woman and the remains of her family's makeshift home, destroyed by the Israeli army, near the West Bank city of Jericho in the Jordan Valley. / AP Archive
November 24, 2017

Several Bedouin families in the occupied West Bank area of the Jordan Valley are living under the threat of eviction from the region where they have lived for years.

The Israeli army recently ordered the families to leave the area which is rich in agriculture and makes up almost a quarter of the West Bank.

Israel's defence ministry says the evacuation is part of a clampdown on illegal construction.

But Israeli human rights organisation B'Tselem says it's simply a cover for forced displacement.

TRT World's Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
