Several Bedouin families in the occupied West Bank area of the Jordan Valley are living under the threat of eviction from the region where they have lived for years.

The Israeli army recently ordered the families to leave the area which is rich in agriculture and makes up almost a quarter of the West Bank.

Israel's defence ministry says the evacuation is part of a clampdown on illegal construction.

But Israeli human rights organisation B'Tselem says it's simply a cover for forced displacement.

TRT World's Chelsea Carter has more.