South African court doubles Pistorius sentence to 13 years 5 months
The family of murdered model Reeva Steenkamp – Pistorius' girlfriend at the time of her death – welcomed the court's decision, saying it showed that justice could prevail in South Africa.
Oscar Pistorius was not in court for Friday's ruling. / AP Archive
November 24, 2017

South Africa's Supreme Court on Friday increased Oscar Pistorius' murder sentence to 13 years and five months after the state argued that his original sentence of six years was "shockingly lenient."

Pistorius was imprisoned in July last year after being found guilty on appeal of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013 in a case that attracted worldwide interest.

The double-amputee Olympic sprinter known as the 'blade runner' was not in court for Friday's ruling where the court handed down the minimum 15-year sentence prescribed for murder in South Africa, and subtracted the years Pistorius had already served.

"The sentence imposed ... in respect of murder is set aside and substituted with the following: the respondent is sentenced to imprisonment for a period of 13 years and five months," the judge said, reading out the court's decision.

TRT World spoke to South Africa-based journalist Melanie Rice.

Steenkamp family welcomes decision

The athlete was originally convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to five years in jail. 

That conviction was increased to murder by the Supreme Court in December 2015 and his sentence was increased to six years by trial judge Thokozile Masipa.

The Steenkamp family welcomed Friday's decision and said it showed that justice could prevail in South Africa.

"This is an emotional thing for them. They just feel that their trust in the justice system has been confirmed this morning," said Tania Koen, a spokeswoman for the family. 

There was no immediate comment from the Pistorius family.

Rights groups in a country beset by high levels of violent crime against women say Pistorius received preferential treatment compared to non-whites and those without his wealth or international celebrity status.

SOURCE:Reuters
