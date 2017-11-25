WORLD
Colombia's peace deal with FARC faces challenges on first anniversary
With the country's lawmakers falling behind on the implementation of last year's peace accord, violence has resurfaced in former FARC-controlled areas.
This October 7, 2016 file photo shows flowers decorate the statue of independence hero Simon Bolivar at the main square in downtown Bogota, Colombia. (File Photo AP) / AP
November 25, 2017

November 24 marks the first anniversary of the historic peace accord signed between the Colombian government and Marxist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels.

The deal was heralded as the best chance to end Latin America's 52-year-old civil war.

Although civilian deaths have reduced, the conflict rages on in several cocaine-manufacturing places that were once controlled by FARC. 

Colombian Congress is yet to pass a legislation to implement the peace accord, and they are running out of time, since the deadline to do so expires on December 1.

Now, Colombians are wondering whether the year-old peace deal meant anything at all. 

TRT World’sAnelise Borges reports from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
