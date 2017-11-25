Police say violence against women is on the rise in Uganda, with acid attacks being more common than ever.

Women are worried of being attacked as there are no restrictions on the sale of toxic chemicals to the public.

A bottle of sulfuric acid in an open market costs about a dollar and is easy to get hold of.

There is no specific law dealing with acid attacks.

Even though there are general laws to protect women and girls, they are not being implemented, rights activists say.

TRT World's Hillary Ayesiga reports.