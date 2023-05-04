May 4, 2023
WORLD
US denies involvement over alleged drone attack on the Kremlin
The US has described as ludicrous, Russian claims that Washington masterminded an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin on Wednesday. Moscow says it was an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin who was not in the complex at the time. But the claim comes a day after Ukraine was accused of carrying out the attack which Kyiv denied immediately. Shadia Edwards-Dahsti has more.
kremlin attack / Others
