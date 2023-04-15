POLITICS
Turkish gymnast Adem Asil wins gold at EAGC
The 24-year-old shines with 15.033 points in 10th European Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships.
Asil also finished second in the men's team section along with his Turkish compatriots at the championship. / AA
April 15, 2023

Turkish athlete Adem Asil has bagged a gold medal in the men's rings at the10th European Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Asil claimed the victory with 15.033 points. 

Armenian athlete Vahagn Davtyan bagged silver with 14.800 points and British athlete Courtney Tulloch bronze with 14.733 points.

Asil previously won a gold medal in the men's all-around final by totaling 84.965 points.

The 24-year-old also finished second in the men's team section along with his Turkish compatriots at the championship.

He also won a gold medal in the men's rings at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

READ MORE:Türkiye gymnast Adem Asil is men's rings world champion

SOURCE:AA
