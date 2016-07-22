On the bloody night of July 15 a faction of the military attempted to overthrow Turkey's democratically elected government.
The move was countered by pro-democracy police forces and civilians.
At least 246 people lost their lives, excluding the coup plotters, and 2,185 others were left wounded.
Approximately 160 people were brought to Istanbul's Haydarpasa Hospital in Kadikoy, where 15 were pronounced dead.
At the hospital we spoke to some of those injured while resisting the coup, as well as a father who lost his son in the shootout.
Here are some of their stories:
Sebahattin Unal, 56, wounded.
Sebahattin Unal is a 56-year-old father of seven and a resident of the Sultanbeyli district on the Asian side of Istanbul.
Unal is originally from the city of Nevsehir central Anatolia.
He works as a courier and occasionally takes cargo to cities outside of Istanbul.
He sustained a wound above his right ankle and also to his left leg above the knee during the clashes.
The night of the attempted coup he was returning home from his job.
He learned of the news of the coup attempt once he had already arrived home.
We spoke to him while he is laying on his hospital bed, with bandages on his legs and cords coming out of his chest.
Holding back his tears, he recalls his account of that night he was wounded defending democracy.
Where were you at the time of the attempted coup?
You were alone when the incidents occurred on the bridge, right?
Did you see the soldier who shot you? Would you remember him if you saw him?
Did he target you?
You said you had fallen to the ground..what were you thinking of at that time? Was it your country, family or anything else?
So would you do it again if you had the chance?
Ahmet Ergin, 50, father of deceased coup victim
Ahmet Ergin, 50, runs a furniture business in Ortakoy, Istanbul.
He has two sons and lost his youngest son Batuhan, 21 during the attempted coup.
The late Batuhan had just completed a year and half in military training and had been recently looking for a job.
He describes his son as being "young, cool, calm and very caring."
Batuhan was caught up in the middle of the shootout which took place on the Bosphorus bridge.
When we spoke with Ahmet he was still in shock and the anguish was visible on his face, he still couldn't believe what had happened to his family.
It had only been two months since Batuhan had returned from completing his military service.
He had been looking for a job to help his family out, unaware that a bloody coup would soon take his life.
It was during the early hours of Saturday, July 16, when a family friend had informed Ergin that Batuhan had been wounded in the incident and was in hospital.
However, when he arrived at the hospital his son had already passed away, he told TRT World.
How did you learn that your son had died?
Why did your son go to the scene? Was he a supporter of the government?
Ergin showed TRT World his late son's last post on Facebook:
What kind of a person was he?
What do you think about the attempted coup? What are your thoughts?
What was the last conversation you had with your son before this tragic incident?
Did anyone come to visit you?
Authors: Haq Nawaz Khan, Sultan Erkekli, Zeyneb Sahin