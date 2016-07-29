BuzzFeed News along with other Turkish media outlets are in possession of a draft indictment which was found at Turkish prosecutor Mehmet Sel's office.

The prosecutor was fired from his job and arrested for having strong ties to the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) as it is referred to in Turkey.

This organisation, led by Fethullah Gulen who currently resides in the US, are blamed for orchestrating and financing the failed coup on July 15.

Many members of the judiciary have met the same fate as Sel after evidence found in their possession led them to being fired, arrested and charged for conspiracy to commit a coup.

The 3.5 page document, which contains some high profile names, is being used to confirm reports the coup was carried out because the plotters alleged that Turkey was reconciling peace with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The PKK is designated a terrorist organisation within Turkey, and by the United States and many of its western allies.

The document reveals that the coup plotters intended to take Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and other top ranking officials to court over their six year attempt to make peace with the Kurds.

According to BuzzFeed News, the draft indictment contained remarks like:

BuzzFeed News spoke to government officials who've verified the authenticity of the document and said it was dated this year.

Government officials are currently gathering evidence to extradite Gulen from the US.

Gulen, has been living in the US in self-imposed exile since 1999.

His terrorist network, according to the Turkish government, spans across the world and works through non-governmental organisations, charities, schools and media outlets.

According to political analysts who spoke to BuzzFeed News, the document shows how the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), PKK and FETO have been vying for political control over the Kurdish people, who make up 15% of the country's population.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, political analyst Mustafa Akyol said,

Turkish officials told BuzzFeed News as negotiations were continuing between the Kurds and Turkey's government, Gulenists within the country's security forces were arresting and jailing Kurds as part of a campaign to compromise the talks.

BuzzFeed News quoted former Turkish diplomat Aydin Selcen as saying:

The discovery of this document has added a new dimension to the fallout of the failed coup attempt – one that hadn't been considered widely until now.

If this document proves to be genuine, it would cement Erdogan and the Turkish government's stand that the FETO were behind the failed coup.

It would also prove how deep FETO members are placed within state institutions and the upper echelons of Turkey's government.

But, because the indictment is just a draft and not been filed in the system, it would be difficult for members of the judiciary to verify its authenticity.

To view the documents, which is in Turkish, click here.