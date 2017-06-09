WORLD
Al Aqsa Mosque thrives in Ramadan
Israeli authorities give special permission to Muslim worshippers in the Islamic holy month to visit one of the most sacred sites on Earth.
Al Aqsa Mosque is also popular among Jews, who refer to the area as Temple Mount, the holiest place in Judaism and the site of a Jewish temple destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 9, 2017

It's the third holiest site in Islam, but the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem is a source of tension between Palestinians and Israelis.

This year during Ramadan, Palestinian men over the age of 40 will be allowed to hold Friday prayers at the mosque without a permit. Woman and children under the age of 12 are also allowed.

"We love coming here in Ramadan, because they don't give us permits to come any other time of the year," Fikriya Saad says.

TRT World 's Middle East correspondent Abubakr al Shamahi reports from East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World
